Omni Foundation Announces Garibay’s Program

Guitarist Pablo Garibay
Following the DYNAMITE GUITARS program that launched the 44th season of guitar performances presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, the next recital will take in a little over two week’s time. This will be the solo recital by Mexican guitarist Pablo Garibay, who was able to substitute for Italian guitarist Carlotta Dalia, whose visit had to be indefinitely postponed. Having already established his reputation in Germany, Garibay will now bring his talents to San Francisco.
The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to a four-movement guitar sonata by Antonio José Martínez Palacios, composed in 1933. He was known professionally as “Antonio José;” and, apparently, Maurice Ravel declared that “He will become the Spanish composer of our century.” Unfortunately, Ravel could not anticipate the turmoil leading to the Spanish Civil War; and, on October 11, 1936, Antonio José was executed by a Falangist firing squad. The first half of the program will survey a diversity of composers from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Specifics are as follows:
- Johann Kasper Mertz: “Elegie”
- Heitor Villa-Lobos: three of the twelve solo guitar études (first, tenth, and eleventh)
- Roland Dyens: “Hommage à Villa-Lobos”
- Manuel Ponce: “Sonatina meridional”
- Simone Iannarelli: “L’Ultimo Caffè Inseime”
- Ernesto Cordero: the three pieces collected under the title Cantigas Negras
As usual, this will be an evening recital beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission will be $60, and tickets may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page.
