SCFMP: Third Round of Competition Begins

This past July, when the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) announced plans for its 54th concert season, that season included the launch of the third round of competition programs produced with support from the ARTZenter Institute. This consisted of three performances: two semi-final recitals, each presenting six newly completed works for chamber orchestra, and a final recital of the top six of the semi-finalists. This past Wednesday, ARTZenter announced the selections to be performed at the first semi-final recital as follows:
- Laura Cetilia, “Unless”
- Sofia Ouyang, “Burst”
- Luca Robadey, “Stained Glass”
- Ethan Soledad, “Cages of Jade”
- Chawin Temsittichok, “Infinite Swipe”
- Max Vinetz, “Scenes from Interior Life”
As was the case last year, the performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 12. There will be no charge for admission, and seating will be open.
