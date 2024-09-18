San Francisco Philharmonic to “Go Russian”

Poster for the concert being discussed (from its Groupmuse Web page)
Thanks to Groupmuse, I can continue to keep up with plans of the San Francisco Philharmonic, led by its Founder and Music Director Jessica Bejarano. They have prepared an all-Russian program for the end of this month with an emphasis on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, whose works will conclude each half of the program. Neither of the works is encountered in concert performance very often. The more familiar will be the final selection, the Entr’acte music that begins the second act of the Sleeping Beauty ballet. The selection to conclude the first half will be the Opus 18 “Symphonic Fantasia,” given the title “The Tempest.” This is the least known of the orchestral works inspired by the plays of William Shakespeare.
Each half of the program will be introduced by a different Russian composer. The program will begin with the “Festive Overture,” Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 96. The intermission will be followed by Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 19, his first violin concerto, composed in the key of D major. This was first conducted by Serge Koussevitzky at the Paris Opera on October 18, 1923. The violin soloist will be Cordula Merks, who is Concertmaster for the San Francisco Ballet.
As was the case last season, tickets for this performance are on sale for $17, and they may be purchased through the Groupmuse Web page for this event. “Supermusers” will be able to purchase tickets for $12. The performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. Ticket sales through Groupmuse will close at 3 PM on Thursday, September 26. Seating will be general admission (first come first served). Tickets may be collected on Saturday afternoon prior to the performance at the Box Office in the lobby.
