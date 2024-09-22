DYNAMITE GUITARS Sees its Fourth Edition

Last night in Herbst Theatre saw the beginning of the 44th season of guitar performances presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. This season the opening selection was the fourth edition of DYNAMITE GUITARS, a program that showcases multiple (usually four) guitarists representing different styles and genres. Last night there were two soloists and one duo, all of whom came together at the end of the evening for rich and diverse jamming.
Guitarist Christie Lenée (from the Omni Web page for last night’s program)
Sadly, there was no program book for the occasion; but all of the performers had no trouble introducing themselves (and, occasionally, each other). Working with straightforward amplification, Joe Robinson opening the evening with such a rich palette of contrasting sonorities that his performance was almost orchestral. He was followed by Christie Lenée, whose alternations between six-string and twelve-string instruments unfolded equally rich sonorous qualities without any help from electronic gear. The remaining offering came from the duo of Olli Soikkeli (Finnish) and Cesar Garabini, who had a seven-string acoustic instrument. While they honored the influence of Django Reinhardt, the performances alternated between swing and choro.
Traditionally, this showcase is more of a festive occasion than a “usual” concert. Spirits are consistently high, both on the stage and in the audience. Since each of the three “acts” had two sets on either side of the intermission, concluding with the “all hands” finale, last night made for an abundance of music with an wealth of diversity. I must confess that, towards the end, I began to worry about fatigue; but something new would consistently pop up to sustain my interest.
