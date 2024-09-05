Post:ballet in San Francisco: 2024–25

Past preview articles about Post:ballet have been relatively sporadic, due, at least in part, to the fact that the group is based in Berkeley. However, yesterday I received an announcement which account for a generous number of performances taking place on this side of the Bay, at least for the next half-year. One of these will involve a collaboration with the AXIS Dance Company, and another will involved the “finished product” of “Magma,” which was previewed as a film this past June. Specifics are as follows:
Saturday, September 7, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Salesforce Park: Post:ballet will begin its San Francisco season with a return to Salesforce Park. As was the case last year, the dancers will probably distribute themselves through the entire space, which is several blocks long and is on the roof of the Salesforce Transit Center. The choreography will include a “sneak peek” into “Magma,” following up on last June’s preview. As was the case last year, there will also be a free movement workshops for members of the audience, which will be led by Associate Artistic Director Moscelyne ParkeHarrison. These events will take place free of charge. The primary access to the park is through the Salesforce Transit Center at 425 Mission Street, which is the terminus for several of the Muni bus lines.
Thursday, October 3, 7 p.m., The Midway: P:b Jam is the annual fundraiser performance. This will again feature ParkeHarrison’s most recent choreography for “Magma,” which will include original music by dj.ari.b. Blueprints of being, the full-evening collaboration with AXIS, will also be given a “sneak peek.” The venue is located at 900 Marin Street, which is one block south of Cesar Chavez Street. It is just east of the Third Street trolley stop. Since this is a fundraising event, some readers may wish to visit the Give Lively fundraising Web page either prior to or after the performance.
Friday, October 4, 7:30 p.m., Lucasfilm Premier Theater: The 2024 San Francisco Dance Film Festival (SFDFF) will begin this evening at 8 p.m. As of this writing, there is no mention of Post:ballet on the Web site. However, there appear to be plans for a screening of “Summer,” created jointly by Robin Dekkers and Ben Tarquin, that will serve as a “preview” for opening night. The venue is located at 1110 Gorgas Avenue, which is just beyond where Bay Street meets the east side of the Presidio.
Members of the AXIS Dance Company (photograph by David DeSilva, from the Web site for the 2026 Othering & Belonging Conference)
Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 2 p.m., ODC Dance Theatre: As part of its home season, Ecos, the AXIS Dance Company will partner with Post for a program entitled Blueprints of being. Those unfamiliar with AXIS would do well to consult its Wikipedia page. It was founded in 1987 by Thais Mazur (and others), who created workshops for women with disabilities. As can be seen from the above photograph, the dance company is not limited to women! Blueprints of being will be choreographed by Jorge Crecis with music by Vincenzo Lamagna. The current AXIS home page has hyperlinks for each of the three performances with information for purchasing tickets.
Sunday, October 20, 3:30 p.m., Brava Theater: “Rewilding,” another Dekkers-Tarquin effort will be included in the Raising Voices shorts program presented by the San Francisco Dance Film Festival. General admission will be $15 with a special $40 “Arts Patron” rate. The Web page for this screening includes a hyperlink for ticket purchases. The full screening of the program will be followed by a panel discussion with the contributing artists hosted by Laura Elaine Ellis.
Wednesday, January 22, Thursday, January 23, Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25, 7:30 p.m., The Midway: This will be the world premiere of the completed “Magma;” and, as of this writing, tickets are not yet available for purchase.
No comments:
Post a Comment