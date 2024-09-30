The Bleeding Edge: 9/30/2024

This will be one of those weeks when almost all events have already been reported. These are basically “usual suspects,” although one of the venues is not usually associated with “bleeding edge” performances. Here is the summary of what readers probably already know:
- The first of next month’s LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events will take place on Wednesday, October 2.
- The Lab will begin the month with two two-set evenings, Astrid Sonne and Albert Yeh on Wednesday, October 2, and Tashi Wada and Matt Robidoux on Saturday, October 5.
- Audium will continue its performances of ouroboros on Thursday, October 3, Friday, October 4, and October 5.
- Old First Concerts will present Ting Luo’s “interdisciplinary art project for sound and multimedia” on Friday, October 4.
That leaves only one new event, which will also take place on Friday, October 4, at a “usual suspects” venue as follows:
Trumpeter Darren Johnston (from his BayImproviser Web page)
Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 8:30 p.m.: Trumpeter Darren Johnston will lead a quartet with rhythm provided by guitarist Kai Lyons, Rob Ewing on electric bass, and drummer Dillon Vardo. Johnston has described the program as “Not a swing thing, more a collective groove band doing each others [sic] originals.” As regular readers probably know by now, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be the usual $20 cover charge, payable by Venmo or in cash. Teens and students will be admitted for between $5 and $10, and anyone younger allowed late at night will be admitted for free. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
No comments:
Post a Comment