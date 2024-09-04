Voices of Music Announces 2024–2025 Season

VoM Artistic Director Hanneke van Proosdij leading the ensemble from the harpsichord (from the Concerts Web page on the Voices of Music Web site)
Yesterday Voices of Music (VoM) announced its plans for the four concerts in its 2024–2025 season. As was the case last season, two concerts will be performed during the remainder of this year with another two scheduled for next year. This season, however, the performances will be a “moveable feast,” with three different venues. Subscriptions for the entire season will be $220 with a reduced rate of $200 for seniors and members of SFEMS, EMA, or ARS. Tix has set up a single Web page for processing both subscription orders individual events. General admission for individual concerts will be $63, and the reduced rate will be $58. Program details have not yet been finalized; but dates, venues, and program titles for the four concerts are as follows:
Sunday, October 27, 7 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, Seícento: Italian music of the 17th century: The title refers to a century that was a time of prodigious experimentation in art, music, and science in Italy. Program details have not yet been finalized, but three of the contributing composers will be women: Isabelle Leonarda, Francesca Caccini, and Barbara Strozzi. The other composers represented will be Giulio Caccini and Alessandro Scarlatti. Soprano Sherezade Panthaki will join the VoM instrumentalists.
Saturday, December 7, 7:30 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater, Virtuoso Concertos: As usual, this program will highlight solo performances by members of the ensemble. The concerto soloists themselves will be violinists Manami Mizumoto and Isabelle Seula Lee, William Skeen (who plays both cello and gamba), and harpsichordist Hanne von Proosdij. The contributing composers will be Arcangelo Corelli, Giovanni Battista Sammartini, and Antonio Vivaldi.
Sunday, January 12, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, Haydn, Chevalier and Boccherini: This will be a program of music from the early Classical period contributed, as the title suggests, by composers from Vienna, Paris, and Madrid.
Saturday, March 29, 7:30 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church, L’Amorosa Ero: The Hero of Love: This will be a program of vocal and instrumental music for soprano and viol consort. The featured composers will be Italian: Claudio Monteverdi, Luca Marenzio, and Alfonso Ferrabosco the elder. The program will also include English contemporaries including John Dowland, William Byrd, Ferrabosco the younger, and John Coprario. The vocalist will be soprano Danielle Reutter-Harrah.
