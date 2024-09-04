More Rodrigo from Giulio Tampalini

For the fifth of the eight videos in the Midweek Melodies series of performances released by OMNI on-Location, as curated by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, guitarist Giulio Tampalini returned to music by Joaquín Rodrigo. The title of the work he selected, “En los trigales,” translates into “in the wheat fields.” It involves a plethora of rapidly repeated notes, which presumably were intended to evoke the sound of the wind rustling the individual stalks of wheat. I would have like the camera to provide more extended shots of Tampalini’s fingerwork, but I had to remind myself that listening was the higher priority. Besides, since the video was only four minutes long, it will be easy enough for me to home in for specifics simply by putting the YouTube controls to good use!
Giulio Tampalini playing in another recess in the Church of Santa Giulia surrounded by the artwork (from the fourth Midweek Melodies video)
The entire performance again took place in one of the recesses at the Church of Santa Giulia, which is part of the Monastic complex of San Salvatore-Santa Giulia in the Italian city of Brescia. The “tour” of the frescos was not quite as comprehensive as it was in last week’s video. This recording was more closely focused on Tampalini (which, given the nature of his fingerwork, was to be expected). Thus, as one can see from the above screen shot, the eye tended to be limited to segments of the individuals frescos. On the other hand, since the camera was closer to Tampalini, one could still enjoy some of the intricacies of detail in the segments that were available for viewing.
The next video will not be released until the final week of this month, but there is more than enough to engage both ear and eye in the five videos that are now available.
No comments:
Post a Comment