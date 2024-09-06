SFO: The Annual Free Concert for the New Season

Once again, the opening weekend for San Francisco Opera (SFO) will be a festive one. As was reported last week, those festivities begin tonight in the War Memorial Opera House with first of the seven performances planned for Giuseppe Verdi’s three-act Un ballo in maschera (a masked ball). This will be followed on Sunday afternoon by the annual performance of San Francisco Chronicle Presents Opera in the Park. Following up on opening night, Eun Sun Kim will again be the conductor. The SFO Orchestra will provide the music for a program that will feature arias and duets performed by vocalists that will be starring in fall season SFO performances.
The earliest works on the program will both be selections from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 620 opera The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte), the duet “Bei Männern welche Liebe fühle” (in men, who feel love), sung by Pamina and Papageno, and the instrumental “March of the Priests,” which begins the second half of the opera. At the other end of the time-line, the program will begin with the two most recent compositions, both by Leonard Bernstein. As might be expected, the first of these will be an overture, the one Bernstein composed for his Candide musical. This will be followed by one of the most familiar vocal selections, “Maria” from West Side Story.
The setting in Golden Gate Park for Opera in the Park (photograph by Devlin Shane for Drew Alitzer Photography, courtesy of SFO)
This event was included in the article cited above in the second sentence, which provided the specifics for the venue in Robin Williams Meadow of Golden Gate Park. However, the beginning of the performance has been updated to 1:30 p.m. Many of those attending like to treat this event as an opportunity for a picnic. However, food and beverages will also be for sale. In addition, attendees are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles and make use of the available water stations.
