The Bleeding Edge: 9/23/2024

The weeks keep getting busier! The good news, however, is that the lion’s share of this week’s events have already been reported as follows:
- The Other Minds Festival will be giving performances at the Brava Theater on Wednesday, September 25, Thursday, September 26, Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28.
- There will be a “night of extremes” at the Center for New Music on Thursday, September 26.
- Audium will continue its performances of ouroboros on Thursday, September 26, Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28.
- Following last week’s San Francisco Electronic Music Festival, The Lab will wrap-up the month with an adventurous three-set evening on Saturday, September 28.
That leaves only three remaining events for the week, all on the same day, Friday, September 27, and all at familiar venues as follows:
Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m: Plans for this week’s Other Dimensions in Sound concert, curated by David Boyce, have been ambiguously described. The performers will be vocalist Lorin Benedict and The Living Room. Whether these will be separate sets or Benedict will join The Living Room for a group performance has not been specified. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Community Music Center, 8 p.m.: This venue will host two sets of adventurous improvisations. Violinist Tiziana Bertoncini will be joined by Thomas Lehn on synthesizer. Both of these composer-performers will be visiting from Vienna. The other set will be taken by two familiar Bay Area electronic musicians, John Bischoff and Chris Brown. The venue is located in the Mission at 544 Capp Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for students and CMC members.
Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 8:30 p.m.: This week’s jazz offering will be presented by The Lost Shapes, which is a quintet with Max Miller-Loran on trumpet and saxophonist Beth Schenck on the front line and rhythm provided by Mark Clifford on vibraphone, bassist Safa Shokrai, and Jason Levis on drums. As regular readers probably know by now, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be the usual $20 cover charge, payable by Venmo or in cash. Teens and students will be admitted for between $5 and $10, and anyone younger allowed late at night will be admitted for free. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
