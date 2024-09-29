Date Set for 2024 SF Music Day

This year’s “poster” for SF Music Day (from the Eventbrite event page)
At the beginning of this past week, InterMusic SF announced the date for this year’s SF Music Day. This is the annual event that showcases a wide variety of music-making ensembles through a series of performances that begin at noon and continue through 7 p.m. All of those performances will take place in the Veterans Building of the San Francisco War Memorial at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue affords three sites for performance: Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor, the Green Room on the second floor, and the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater on the fourth (top) floor. Those unable to come to the Veterans Building will be glad to know that this year there will be two channels of livestream feeds of all events in Herbst Theatre and the Green Room. As always, there will be no charge for admission, but reservations are encouraged and may be secured through an Eventbrite event page.
This year the date will be Sunday, October 20; and the entire program will be curated by vocalist and performing artist Sidney Chen. As usual, the genres will include classical string quartets, jazz bands, Baroque ensembles, world music performing combos, and new music virtuosos (including Chen himself). The SF Music Day home page currently has a summary of the participating artists along with their respective times and performance venues. The Online Program Book will probably be available in about a month’s time through a hyperlink on that home page. It is also with a certain modicum of relief that I can announce that, this year, the event will not conflict with a San Francisco Opera matinee performance; but it is probably worth noting that Saturday night will run relatively late with the opening night for Tristan und Isolde!
No comments:
Post a Comment