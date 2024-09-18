Concerts at the Cadillac: Mr. Lucky

Mr. Lucky and the Cocktail Party (screenshot from a You Tube video captured at Flower Piano 2022)
The next Concerts at the Cadillac program will take place this coming Friday. It will feature a vocalist who calls himself “Mr. Lucky;” and he will be accompanied by a quartet (piano, drums, and two guitars) called The Cocktail Party. The poster for this event describes the vocalist as the “dean of postmodern lounge jazz swing singers;” and I have to confess that this conjunction of words boggles my mind. Nevertheless, the fact that this quintet could hold their own at a setting like Flower Piano (as seen above) is definitely to their credit! On the basis of that video, I would suggest that one can expect standards with a delivery that sometimes (if not often) ventures into the non-standard.
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
