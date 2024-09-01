Outsound Presents: September, 2024

Early yesterday evening, Outsound Presents announced this month’s usual plan of three performances. That will be two LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events on Wednesday evenings, followed by the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program on a Sunday evening. As regular readers probably know by now, LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. The SIMM Series concerts take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission is again on a sliding scale, this time between $10 and $25. Program specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, September 4, 8 p.m.: Things will be a bit different at this LSG concert, which is entitled ~Exp×WordSounds~: Poetry, Movement, Melody. The poet Tobey Kaplan will read selections from her book Happened Change. She will be accompanied by music improvised by Heikki Koskinen (e-trumpet, tenor recorder, and small percussion) and Cindy Webster (musical saw, hurdy-gurdy, and ocean harp). The visual experience will be enhanced by Nan Busse performing from her movement score. Electronic music pioneer Kenneth Atchley, performing as greensatan, will provide accompaniment for a poetry reading by Jeff Kaliss, better known for reviews he has written for the San Francisco Chronicle. In a similar vein saxophonist Rent Romus will accompany a recitation by Markku Salo.
Cover design for Warm Spell’s Live at Bird & Beckett Books album (from its Bandcamp Web page)
Wednesday, September 18, 8 p.m.: The title of the second LSG concert will be Warm Spell & Infinite Monkeys. The latter will be a trio performance by Jaroba on bass clarinet, saxophonist Steve Munger, and Paul Winstanley on bass. The will be only one other set, which will be taken by Warm Spell. This is a sextet, all of whose members are multi-instrumentalists with diverse skill-sets: Tammy Forth, Marina Lazarra, J. Lee, Brian Lucas, Richard Marriott, and Kevin Van Yserloo.
Sunday, September 22, 7:30 p.m.: Performers for the SIMM Series program have not yet been announced.
