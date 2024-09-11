Mr. Tipple’s: Week of September 11, 2024

Last month I wrote a preview article the accounted for one week of performances at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club. Then, yesterday’s Bleeding Edge column accounted for tonight’s performance at that venue. While I was working on that article, my Inbox received electronic mail for Mr. Tipple’s accounting for the entire week! I am hoping that these will continue to arrive on a regular basis, allowing me to provide a preview of activities that is both consistent and thorough!
For those that may have missed any of the previous articles, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. The Fat Cat provides dim sum food, which includes hot dumplings and Hong Kong waffles. Drinks are available from a full bar. Both food and drink may be purchased separately from the admission fee. Here is the full account of the current week with separate hyperlinks to the Web pages from which tickets for admission may be purchased.
Wednesday, September 11, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: These are the performances accounted for yesterday.
Saxophonist James Mahone (from the Mr. Tipple’s Calendar Web site)
Thursday, September 12, 7 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.: Tenor saxophonist James Mahone will lead a quartet, whose other members will be pianist Matt Clark, Brian Juarez on bass, and drummer James Gallagher.
Friday, September 13, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Following her performance with Beth Schenck’s quartet this evening, bassist Lisa Mezzacappa will lead her own quartet with tenor saxophonist Aaron Bennett on the front line and guitarist John Schott and Eric Garland on drums joining her in the rhythm section.
Friday, September 13, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: This will be a solo performance by pianist Kev Choice, whose repertoire blends a variety of significantly different styles, including hip-hop, jazz, classical, rhythm and blues, and soul.
Saturday, September 14, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: This program will involve a somewhat unconventional duo of percussionist Ami Molinelli with flautist Rebecca Kleinmann, who will be accompanied by pianist Kerry Politzer and Tomoko Funaki on bass.
Saturday, September 14, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Vocalist Christelle Durandy will be accompanied by a quartet of bassist Steve Hogan, Julio de la Cruz on piano, drummer Emilio Davalos, and Carlitos Medrano on other percussion instruments.
