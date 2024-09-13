JIVE Musicians to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

Readers may recall the debut of the JIVE (Jewish Innovative Voices and Experiences) quartet at the Century Club of California this past April. Pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg is the de facto leader, joined by two vocalists, baritone Simon Barrad and countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, and his wife, violinist Elizabeth Castro Greenberg. The title of their first program was Dayenu: Celebrating Passover with plans to follow up for Rosh Hashanah, the celebration of the new year.
Poster design for the Golden New Year concert, showing Elizabeth Castro Greenberg, Ronny Michael Greenberg, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, and Simon Barrad (from the Eventbrite Web page)
They will return to the Century Club later this month with a new name, Taste of Talent. The title of their second program will be A Golden New Year. Once again, the program will present a diversity of genres. On the classical side, Cohen and Barrad will join pianist Greenberg for a performance of Benjamin Britten’s second canticle, his Opus 51 entitled “Abraham and Isaac.” Barrad will contribute a new work to the program entitled “Shofar,” an evocation of the blowing of the shofar during the Rosh Hashanah service, which will include guest trumpeter Aaron Kahn. There will also be show tunes composed by George M. Cohan and Stephen Sondheim, as well as arrangements of traditional Yiddish songs. The performance will be followed by a dessert reception with traditional food provided by Saul’s Delicatessen, wine, spiced apple sangria, and honey cocktails.
The celebration of Rosh Hashanah will begin this year on the evening of October 2, but the performance of A Golden New Year will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 26. For those that do not yet know, The Century Club of California is located at 1355 Franklin Street, between Post Street and Sutter Street. General admission will be $100. Those aged 30 and under may purchase tickets for $65. Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page.
