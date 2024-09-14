The Lab: After SFEMF

Readers probably know that the “main attraction” at The Lab this month will be the three performances of the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival (SFEMF). These will take place on the three-day weekend from September 20 (Friday) to September 22 (Sunday). However, it has now been announced that The Lab will host one more concert before the end of the month.
The Yellow Swans duo with their electronic gear (from their event page on the Web site for The Lab)
This will be a three-set evening beginning with Cheree, a four-piece “nois band,” which is based in Oakland. They will be followed by John Bischoff, one of the local pioneers in electronic music. The final set will see the revival of Yellow Swans, the duo of Gabriel Mindel Saloman and Pete Swanson, which was founded in 2001 and performed through 2008. They have now returned to recording and performing experimental music structured around the axis of noise, psychedelia, industrial, drone, and hardcore.
This performance will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. Doors will open at 8 p.m. Admission will be $25 at the door, but tickets can be purchased in advance for $23 through a DICE Web page. For those that do not yet know, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This latter location is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station.
No comments:
Post a Comment