Outsound Presents Announces SIMM Program

The Echo’s Bones trio of Joseph Noble, Amber Lamprecht, and Sheldon Brown (courtesy of Outsound Presents)
When Outsound Presents announced this month’s performances at the end of last month, the program for the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series had not yet been finalized. That information was made available last night, and the two-hour evening will be divided between two sets. In the first set, Rent Romus will be the “guest artist” in a performance by the Greensatan project. For this occasion he will play a variety of saxophones and flutes, as well as bells. He will be joined by the Atchleys, vocalist Kattt, who will also play gongs, and her husband Kenneth on electronics. The second set will be taken by Echo’s Bones, the wind trio whose members are Amber Lamprecht (oboe, cor anglais, and flutes), Sheldon Brown (clarinet and bass clarinet), and Joseph Noble (flute, alto flute, and bass flute).
As is usually the case for the SIMM Series, the program will begin at 7:30 p.m. this coming Sunday, September 22. These concerts take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. As always, admission will be by donation on a suggested scale between $15 and $20.
