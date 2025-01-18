Dynamite Guitars: Xuefei Yang to follow Topchii

Guitarist Xuefei Yang (from her Omni Foundation Concert Calendar Web page)
Some readers may recall the announcement on this site this past Tuesday of the solo performance by Ukrainian virtuoso guitarist Marko Topchii. This will be the second Dynamite Guitars recital of the New Year, following up on this month’s solo recital by Miloš Karadaglić (better known under only his first name). Guitar enthusiasts will happy to know that the third recital of the year in this series will take place exactly one week after the second!
This will be Xuefei Yang’s fourth solo recital presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. It will follow up on the third solo recital she gave here in March of 2023, which featured music from the previous release of her Guitar Favorites album. For this return visit, she has prepared her own arrangement of a piece of traditional Chinese music. Final program details have not yet been released, but the contributing composers will be (in alphabetical order) Leo Brouwer, Carlo Domeniconi, Steve Goss, Lou Harrison, Jiří Jirmal, Nikita Koshkin, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Changjun Xu.
This will be the last of the three recitals of the season hosted by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Like the first, it will be performed in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall of the Ann Getty Center for Education, which is located at 50 Oak Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8. Admission will be $65 for all tickets, and they may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. They may also be purchased by calling 415-242-4500, which will provide personalized service.
