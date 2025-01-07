LIEDER ALIVE! to Resume in February

Poster design showing both Peter Grünberg and Charlotte Kelso (from the Old First Concerts event page for this performance)
Next month LIEDER ALIVE! will continue its thirteenth annual Liederabend Series (which is also its debut season in partnership with Old First Concerts) with a recital by soprano Charlotte Kelso. She will be accompanied at the piano by Peter Grünberg, who will probably be familiar to those that follow this series of vocal performances. The title of the program will be Love, Longing and Fulfillment, and it will provide an opportunity to encounter music by the twentieth-century German composer Karl Marx (not to be confused with the author of Capital). There will also be more familiar selections in German set by Franz Schubert, Richard Wagner, and Richard Strauss.
Like all Old First performances this will be a “hybrid” event, allowing both live streaming and seating in the Old First Presbyterian Church at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue. The performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 16. Tickets may be purchased through the Old First Web page for this event. That Web page also includes a hyperlink to the YouTube Web page through which the performance will be streamed.
