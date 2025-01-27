The Bleeding Edge: 1/27/2025

This will be one of those weeks when the number of events already reported on this site will equal the number of new ones. The hyperlinks for those previously reported events are as follows:
- Wednesday, January 29: Carla Kihlstedt’s 26 Little Deaths, the first of the three PIVOT Festival performances.
- Thursday, January 30: the last of the January performances at The Lab, co-presented by Arab.AMP
- Saturday, February 1: the Tracing Paths program to be performed by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players
The remaining events all take place at venues already reported. One of those is a relatively recent addition but is likely to become a “usual suspect.” Specifics are as follows:
Friday, January 31, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: This will be the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound concert curated and hosted by Boohaabian multi-reed player extraordinaire David Boyce. This week’s performance will be by Free Press. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Ian Carey and Kasey Knudsen at the Joe Henderson Lab of the SFJAZZ Center (screen shot from the YouTube video)
Saturday, February 1, Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 7:30 p.m.: According to my records, the quintet led by trumpeter and composer Ian Carey gave a Jazz Chez Hanny performance this past August. Personnel have not changed since then. Carey will again be joined on the front line by two saxophonists, James Mahone and Kasey Knudsen. Rhythm will be provided on organ by Adam Schulman and by drummer Eric Garland. For those that do not already know, the venue is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be a cover charge of $25. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. This performance will also be live-streamed through hyperlinks to Facebook and YouTube on the Bird & Beckett Web page while the show is in progress.
Saturday, February 1, Blue Heron Boathouse, 7:30 p.m.: This looks like it may join the “usual suspects” list. The boathouse is located in Golden Gate Park on Stow Lake. It is best approached from Fulton Street. This week percussionist Scott Amendola will give another duo performance with keyboardist Will Blades, possibly revisiting selections from their gig at Keys Bistro this past July.
