SFB Repertory Season to Begin with MacMillan

Now that this season’s run of performances by San Francisco Ballet (SFB) of Helgi Tomasson’s choreography for Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet score has run its course, it is time to make places for the Repertory Season. On the principle that one full-length ballet performance deserves another, that Season will begin with an SFB premiere: Kenneth MacMillan’s three act choreographic account of Antoine François Prévost’s novel, Manon Lescaut. Martin Yates arranged and orchestrated the music that Jules Massenet composed for his Manon opera. The SFB performance will be staged by Robert Tewsley, and the arrangement of the music for the SFB Orchestra will be prepared by Leighton Lucas. As usual, dancers will alternate in performing the principal roles of Manon and the chevalier des Grieux, who is smitten by her.
The full list of performance dates and times is as follows:
- Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m.
- Saturday, January 25, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, January 26, 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 28, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 29, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, January 30, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, January 31, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, February 1, 2 p.m.
- Saturday, February 1, 8 p.m.
Dores André as Manon and Max Cauthorn as Des Grieux (photograph by RJ Muna, courtesy of SFB)
Ticket prices start at $49; and all performances will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, which is on the northwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street (across Grove from Davies Symphony Hall). A single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all of the above dates and times. Casting information (which is subject to change) for the leading roles includes Principal Dancers Dores André, Jasmine Jimison, Sasha De Sola, and Nikisha Fogo as Manon, and Harrison James, Max Cauthorn, and Aaron Robison as des Grieux. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office in the outer lobby of the Opera House or by calling 415-865-2000. The Box Office is open for ticket sales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
