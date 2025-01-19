Levenstein to Bring Jazz Vocalists to Sunset

Most readers of this site probably know Daniel Levenstein as the founder of Chamber Music San Francisco (CMSF). Some may even recall that he announced the conclusion of his tenure as CMSF Director this past May. However (as I can attest), retirement does not come easily; so I was not surprised to learn that he has launched a new project directed at a new genre.
The title of the project is Jazz in the Sunset. As the title suggests, this will be a partnership with Sunset Music and Arts, which will provide the venue. As can also be guessed, that venue will be the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, which hosts the Sunset Music and Arts performances. For those that do not already know, that venue is located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street.
Jazz in the Sunset will launch with a series of four concerts, each providing a platform for a local jazz vocalist and all beginning at 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:
Friday, February 7: Jackie Ryan has a track record of successful albums, the most recent three of which all made it to the top of the national tracking chart maintained by Jazzweek. Her reputation is international, having been a regular performer for eight years at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London. Her tours have also taken her to the Netherlands (Amsterdam), Spain, and Germany. On the Pacific Rim she has performed in Japan, New Zealand, and Australia. On the other side of our continent, she has appeared at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dizzy’s Club, and Birdland in New York. According to Amazon Music, her most recent album was released in October of 2022, Recuerdo De Mi Madre (memories of my mother), which she recorded with Paquito D’Rivera.
Friday, February 21: Lori Carsillo specializes in the Great American Songbook. Her influences include such “usual suspects” as Julie London, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis (probably from the Prestige years, rather than his later work with Columbia), and Bill Evans. Here in San Francisco she has performed at SFJAZZ and Yoshi’s, as well as the Fillmore Jazz Festival. Beyond the Bay Area she has given gigs at The Outpost in Albuquerque and contributed to the Santa Fe Music Collective Jazz Series. She has her own YouTube channel.)
Lara Louise playing and singing Johnny Mercer’s “Fools Rush In” (from her YouTube Web page)
Wednesday, March 5: Lara Louise was born in Nijmegen in the Netherlands. She was raised on folk song performance by Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen and also learned to play guitar. She was subsequently influenced by both jazz and bossa nova by vocalists such as Madeleine Peyroux, Carla Bruni, Julie London and Astrud Gilberto. Here in the Bay Area she has recorded songs with multi-instrumentalist and producer Gawain Mathews. She also has her own YouTube channel.
Wednesday, March 19: Tiffany Austin is a graduate of the School of Law at the University of California at Berkeley. Her studies in classical voice were at California State University at Northridge. She then pursued jazz in both London and Tokyo. She has released two albums, Nothing But Soul and Unbroken. The latter celebrates the full range of African-American music: blues, swing, spirituals, rhythm & blues, bebop, post-bop, and her own Louisiana Creole heritage.
Tickets for the full series of concerts are being sold for $100. Single ticket prices will be $35. All purchases may be made through the Jazz in the Sunset home page.
