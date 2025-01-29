Greenberg to Present Valentine’s Day Program

One week from today Ronny Michael Greenberg will take a break from his JIVE (Jewish Innovative Voices and Experiences) programming to present a more secular (and seasonal) offering. The title of his next program is OPERALOHA With Love. This will be a celebration of Valentine’s Day in which, as Greenberg has put it (with appropriate punctuation) “Opera meets Aloha!”
Poster for the event being discussed showing pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg with the vocalists he will accompany (left to right): Christopher Oglesby, Maria Valdes, Aivale Cole, and Jongwon Han (from the Eventbrite Web page for this performance)
The former will be highlighted by the popular quartet “Bella figlia dell'amore” from Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Rigoletto. Selections for the latter will include “Honolulu City Lights,” “Hanalei Moon,” and “Maui Girl,” along with some standards, such as “My Funny Valentine” and “Besame Mucho” (both appropriate for the season). Greenberg will provide piano accompaniment for four vocalists with international backgrounds: sopranos Maria Valdes (Cuban-American) and Aivale Cole (Samoan-New Zealand), American tenor Christopher Oglesby, and Korean bass-baritone Jongwon Han. Flamenco guitarist Freddy Clarke and Lenny San Jose on ukulele will also contribute to the instrumental accompaniment.
This show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, beginning at 7:30 p.m. General admission will be $85; but, in honor of Valentine’s Day, a couple will be admitted with a pair of “Lovebird Tickets” for $120. Eventbrite has created a Web page through which these payments can take place. The performance will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just to the west of Franklin Street.
