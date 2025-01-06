The Bleeding Edge: 1/6/2025

Most of this week’s Bleeding Edge events have already been announced, since they are the four performances that will be presented by the San Francisco Tape Music Festival over the long weekend from Friday, January 10, to Sunday, January 12. However, there are two additional events, both of which overlap not only with themselves but also with the Friday evening opening of the Tape Music Festival at 8:30 p.m. Both of them are “usual suspects,” suggesting that each will appeal to its own crew of faithful followers. Specifics for those two events are as follows:
Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: This will be the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound program of “sonic sustenance and musical medicina” hosted by reed player David Boyce. This week’s offering will be a duo performance by two cellists, Ben Davis and Fred Lonberg-Holm. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Jason Stamberger’s self image for his Theater Music Web page on the Bandcamp Web site
Peacock Lounge, 8 p.m.: Many readers probably know that events at this venue usually take place on a Thursday evening. However, this will still be the usual three-hour show consisting of four sets. Marshall Trammell will present Listen Like Lovers: The Pedagogy of the Surveilled, which will involve the participation of the “performing audience.” Troglodistes is the trio of trumpeter Liza Allbee, composer Jason Stamberger, and audio-visual performance artist Jake Rodriguez. Allbee will be visiting from Berlin, and this will be her only appearance in the Bay Area. Bat Noise is the duo of LuLu Gammaray (theremin, analog synthesizer, live samples, vocals, and trombone) and Roxy Monoxide (tenor saxophone, sounding floor tom, vocals, and effects). Raub Roy is no stranger to Peacock, having given a duo performance there in June of 2023. His resources for performance are, to say the least, unconventional, including toothbrush motors and corkscrews under MIDI control. This may be his last Bay Area performance prior to going on a continental tour.
