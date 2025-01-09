SFJAZZ: February, 2025

As suggested last month, next month will see the return of a full schedule at the Joe Henderson Lab of the SFJAZZ Center. As many readers probably know by now, the SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street, where the main entrance doors are located. Performance dates, times, and hyperlinks for purchasing tickets are as follows:
Thursday, February 6, and Friday, February 7, 7 p.m. and 8: 30 p.m.: Saxophonist Isaiah Collier has prepared two different programs for his visit to SFJAZZ. The Thursday performance will be a duo with drummer Michael Shekwoaga Ode. Friday will present his working quartet, The Chosen Few, performing Collier’s latest music including songs from his most recent album, The World is On Fire. As of this writing, tickets for the 7 p.m. concert on Friday are almost sold out.
Saturday, February 8, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Bassist and composer Norikuyi “Ken” Okada will lead a quartet that bridges modern jazz with the fusion style. His drummer will be Yoyoka Soma, who has already established her credentials through viral YouTube videos at the age of fifteen. Tenor saxophonist Ben Torres will take the front line with rhythm provided by guitarist Hristo Vitchev and Murray Low on keyboards.
Thursday, February 13, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: The “week [weekend?] of love” will get off to an early start with trumpeter Jonathan Dely. He is about to release his debut album and will perform classic material selected to honor his idol, Wynton Marsalis. The other members of his combo have not yet been announced.
Friday, February 14, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: On Valentine’s Day itself, vocalist Tracy Cruz will present a program entitled (appropriately enough) Songs of Romance; she will be accompanied by pianist Sundra Manning, Clark Sims on bass, and drummer J Paul Macklin.
Saturday, February 15, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 16, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Camille Thurman is both an instrumentalist (tenor saxophone and flute) and a vocalist. Her tenor work has been inspired by the great Gene Ammons; and her program will include jazz classics, many of which will probably evoke memories of Ella Fitzgerald. Her drummer will be Darrell Green, and the other members of the combo have not yet been announced.
Thursday, February 27, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Vocalist Dani Offline will contribute to this week’s Noise Pop series of concerts. She will accompany herself at the keyboard. Other members of her combo have not yet been announced.
Vocalist Sirintip (from her SFJAZZ event page)
Friday, February 28, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Thai-Swedish vocalist Sirintip will close out the month (but not the Noise Pop festival). Her performance will probably be based on her current MYCELIUM project, which is an interdisciplinary suite exploring unseen bonds between humanity and nature. Any other musicians that will join her have not yet been announced.
