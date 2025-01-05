Chamber Music San Francisco 2025 Concerts

Once again Chamber Music San Francisco has planned a series of ten concerts for 2025. Three of these will involve San Francisco debut performances; and, as usual, there will an annual Mother’s Day concert, this time concluding the series. Tickets for the entire season have been sold out. However, single tickets are still available, as are packages of four or more concerts. A single Web page has been created for all options for ticket purchases. As in the past, all performances will take place in Herbst Theatre, located in the Veterans Building on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. Concerts will alternate between Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. and weekday evenings at 8 p.m. Specifics are as follows:
Sunday, February 16, 3 p.m., Calefax: Calefax is the Amsterdam-based “non-standard” wind quintet of Oliver Boekhoorn (oboe), Bart de Kaber (clarinet), Raaf Hekkema (alto saxophone), Jelte Althuis (bass clarinet), and Alban Wesly (bassoon). Their last visit was in February of 2021. The “scare quotes” indicate that this performance took place during the pandemic of that year and was presented as a video. As might be guessed, much (most?) of their repertoire consists of transcriptions of their own design, spanning music from the Baroque period to the twentieth century. Thus, at one end of the “time-line” there will be arrangements of keyboard music by Jean-Philippe Rameau, Domenico Scarlatti, George Frideric Handel, and Johann Sebastian Bach and at the other will be George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Tuesday, February 25, 8 p.m., Yunchan Lim: The first debut recital will be by pianist Yunchan Lim. He was the Gold Medalist of the Van Cliburn Competition in 2022, playing Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Opus 30 (third) piano concerto in D minor. His program will be performed without an intermission. He will play Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 988 set of variations (best known as the “Goldberg Variations”), preceded by Hanurij Lee’s “…round and velvety-smooth blend….”
Sunday, March 2, 3 p.m., Huang & Um Violin Duo: The two violinists in this duo are Paul Huang and Danbi Um. They will perform duo compositions by Louis Spohr, Reinhold Glière, Eugène Ysaÿe, and Pablo de Sarasate. Each will also play a solo sonata. The selections will be Camille Saint-Saëns Opus 75 (first) sonata in D minor and Edvard Greig’s Opus 13 (second) sonata in G major. (Who will play which has not yet been identified.) The pianist for both sonatas will be Albert Cano Smit.
Sunday, March 9, 3 p.m., Corey Cerovsek & Friends: Canadian violinist Corey Cerovsek will lead a quartet whose other members will be trumpeter Lucienne Renaudin Vary, Felicien Brut on accordion, and pianist Steven Vanhauwaert. This has the makings of a “cabaret combo;” but the selections will include works by Camille Saint-Saëns, Astor Piazzolla, Gioachino Rossini, Darius Milhaud, and Leonard Bernstein. Program details have not yet been announced; but, if this is, indeed, a “cabaret setting,” they will probably be announced from the stage!
Sunday, March 16, 3 p.m., Ulysses String Quartet: The members of this ensemble are violinists Christina Bouey and Rhiannon Banerdt, Peter Dudek on viola, and cellist Grace Ho. This will be the second debut recital of the season. The quartet is based in New York City, and its name pays homage to the former United States President Ulysses S. Grant, whose tomb is a major landmark in Manhattan. In the first half of the program, they will be joined by violist Anthony Bracewell in a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 516 quintet in G minor. This will be framed on either side by the two quartet selections: Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken III/38 in E-flat major (the second of the six Opus 33 quartets, given the nickname “The Joke”) and Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 105 in A-flat major.
Sunday, March 23, 3 p.m., Leonkoro Quartet: This quartet takes its name from the title of a children’s book, which means “Lionheart.” (The word is in Esperanto.) The ensemble is framed by two brothers, Jonathan Schwarz on first violin and cellist Lukas. The second violinist is Amelie Wallner with Mayu Konoe on viola. They will also begin the program with a Haydn quartet, the fifth of the Opus 50 quartets (Hoboken III/48), composed in the key of F major and given the title “Dream.” This will be followed by Alban Berg’s “Lyric Suite.” The second half of the program will be devoted to the second of Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 44 quartets, composed in the key of E minor.
Pianist Yeol Eum Son
Monday, March 31, 8 p.m., Yeol Eum Son: Pianist Son is another Cliburn medalist, also winning a Silver Medal at the Tchaikovsky Competition. She will honor Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky with a performance of his Opus 5 Romance in F minor. However, the high point of the program will probably take place during the second half, when she plays Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 106 (“Hammerklavier”) sonata in B-flat major. Her other selections for the first half will be engagingly diverse: She will begin with Franz Bendel’s Opus 141, his “Improvisations” on one of the most familiar themes by Johannes Brahms, the fourth of this Opus 49 songs, “Wiegenlied” (probably the best known lullaby in the world). This will be followed by the “Mazourke” composed by Pauline Viardot in 1868. From that same year will be one of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s earliest compositions, his Opus 5 Romance in F minor. The first half will then conclude with Franz Liszt’s transcription of the aria “Am stillen Herd” from Richard Wagner’s opera Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg.
Sunday, April 6, 3 p.m., Yefim Bronfman: Last year Bronfman was one of the recitalists in the San Francisco Symphony Great Performers Series. This year his recital will take place in Herbst Theatre. Once again, the second half of the program will present a major undertaking, this time Tchaikovsky’s Opus 37 in G major, given the title “Grand Sonata.” This will be complemented at the beginning by the K. 322 sonata in F major by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. It will be followed by the second of the two collected “books” by Claude Debussy given the title Images.
Sunday, April 27, 3 p.m.: This will be another duo recital, this time bringing violinist Alexandra Soumm together with pianist Amandine Savary. The current announcement of the program is a bit vague, since it does not specific with of the three duo sonatas by Edvard Grieg will be performed. “Toccatas by Bach” is even more perplexing, since it is unclear whether this will be duo or solo keyboard music!
Sunday, May 11, 3 p.m.: The season will conclude with the annual Mother’s Day concert. This year the performance will be by the Beijing Guitar Duo of Meng Su and Yameng Wang. Their last visit to San Francisco took place in December of 2023 for a recital presented jointly by San Francisco Performances and the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. Much of their repertoire involves arrangements of keyboard music. However, “Nian Hua” was composed for two guitars in 2017 by Chen Yi.
