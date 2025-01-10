Outsound Presents: January, 2025

Following last month’s “seasonal hiatus,” Outsound Presents will go back to “business as usual” with three concerts planned for this month. As of this writing, the calendar on the home page does not seem to be up to date. However, on the basis of “business as usual,” I should be able to piece together the necessary information for the three performances that will take place this month, beginning this coming Sunday with the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program. As usual, it will take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission will probably be on the usual sliding scale between $10 and $25. This will be followed by the two LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events, which seem to have moved to Tuesday evenings. As regular readers probably know by now, LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. For these two performances admission will probably continue to be on the sliding scale between $10 and $20. Available specific information is as follows:
Saxophonist Rent Romus performing with flautist Keith Kelly at the 18th Annual Outsound New Music Summit in the summer of 2019 (from the YouTube video of their performance)
Sunday, January 12, 7:30 p.m.: The SIMM Series program will begin with a solo set by Nestor. His performances combine acoustic instruments with objects processed and activated with electronics. He will be followed by the Lords of Outland quartet, led by saxophonist Rent Romus. He will perform with Ray Scheaffer on electric bass, drummer Anthony Flores, and Philip Everett, who will contribute noise sources.
Tuesday, January 21, 8 p.m.: As of this writing, it appears that the first LSG program will consist entirely of a duo performance by Romus and Elihu Knowles, but no details have been provided yet.
Tuesday, January 28, 8 p.m.: Similarly, the only information about the second LSG program is that there will be two sets. The first of these will be Mark Clifford’s Dirty Snacks. It will be followed by JAM Session.
