Steven Isserlis to Return for SFP “Anniversary”

Presumably, readers know by now that this is the 45th anniversary season of San Francisco Performances (SFP), and the occasion is being celebrated by an additional subscription series presenting frequent past visitors. Next month will present two of those visitors. As was announced a week ago, the first of these will be pianist Marc-André Hamelin, who has prepared an impressively diverse program for his performance on Saturday, February 8.
Steven Isserlis and Connie Shih (from the SFP event page for tickets to their recital)
Hamelin will be followed exactly a week later by the second visitor. Cellist Steven Isserlis had been scheduled to return almost exactly two years ago, but that performance had to be cancelled due to travel and visa issues related to the pandemic. This year he will be Hamelin’s “successor,” performing (as he usually does) with pianist Connie Shih as his accompanist. The program will be framed by two relatively familiar cello sonatas, the first by Ludwig van Beethoven (the second of his two Opus 5 sonatas) and the last by Edvard Grieg, his Opus 36 sonata. The first half of the program will conclude with Bohuslav Martinů’s first sonata, and the intermission will be followed by a set of three pieces for cello and piano composed by Nadia Boulanger.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on (as already mentioned above) Saturday, February 15. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices are $85 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $75 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $65 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
