Idris Ackamoor Plans Four Performances in SF

Idris Ackamoor performing with The Pyramids in Karlsruhe, Germany in the summer of 2011 (from the YouTube Web page of this concert)
Last season marked the 50th anniversary of Idris Ackamoor’s performing career, primarily on alto and tenor saxophones but also as a composer given to exploring other instruments. He is now going strong in his 2025 home season with a touring schedule that will include four performances within the San Francisco city limits, each at a different venue. Available specifics are as follows:
Sunday, February 16, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be a quartet performance with rhythm provided by Bobby Cobb on guitar, bassist Mark Heshima Williams, and Randall Merritt on drums. The venue is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission has not yet been announced, but it is usually a cover charge of $25. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Wednesday, February 19, 8 p.m., The Chapel: This event has not yet been listed on the Web site for The Chapel. Ackamoor will perform in a trio led by guitarist Nate Mercereau. Percussion will be provided by Carlos Niño. The Chapel is located in the Mission at 777 Valencia Street.
Saturday, April 9, 8 p.m., The Lab: Ackamoor will lead his Afrofuturist jazz pioneers The Pyramids. The program will feature selections from their new album Artistic Being. Once again, the event has not yet been listed on the venue’s Web site.
Sunday, June 15, SFJAZZ Center: This will be a full-ensemble performance by the Idris Ackamoor Ankhestra; unfortunately, this event has not yet been listed on the SFJAZZ Calendar Web page, meaning that even the time of the performance has not yet been finalized.
Clearly, much of Ackamoor’s schedule is still somewhat premature; but his faithful followers now know which dates to hold!
