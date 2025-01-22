Chez Hanny to Begin Next Month with Trio

Jazz guitarist Jack Radsliff
Following up on this past Sunday’s quartet performance at Chez Hanny, next month will begin with a trio. The leader will be Jack Radsliff, who is one of the leading jazz guitarists in the Pacific Northwest. Rhythm will be provided by Patrick Golichnik on bass and drummer Michael Raynor.
As always, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 2. Admission will be $25, payable by check or cash. Because Jazz Chez Hanny is now a 501(c)(3) public charity, tax-deductible donations will also be accepted. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
