Tim Armacost Returning to Chez Hanny

Tim Armacost with his saxophone
Saxophonist Tim Armacost is no stranger to Chez Hanny. According to my sources, he has appeared with the New York Standards Quartet and the Tim Armacost/David Berkman Quartet, as well as his own quartet. In a little over two weeks’ time, he will return in that last capacity. The other personnel for that quartet will be pianist Keith Saunders, Dean Johnson on bass, and drummer Ron Vincent. My own previous knowledge about Armacost comes from his having worked with jazz pianist and composer Bruce Barth, whom I know best through his affiliation with the Temple University Boyer College of Music and Dance and its Fly with the Wind, album, which was released in April of 2023.
As always, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 19. Admission will be $25, payable by check or cash. All of that money will go to cover expenses and is tax-deductible. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
