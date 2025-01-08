Center for New Music: January, 2025

The Center for New Music will begin the new year with three concerts as well as the usual monthly pancake event. One of these will see the return of Ensemble for these Times (E4TT) with another program of music by women and non-binary composers. The others will involve groups visiting the Bay Area and the usual monthly pancake event. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. As usual dates below are hyperlinked to an Eventbrite event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Friday, January 17, 7:30 p.m.: Invoke was the Young Professional String Quartet in Residence at the University of Texas at Austin from 2016 to 2018. However, their repertoire includes bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz, and minimalism, meaning that, when necessary, they play plucked instruments, such as banjo and guitar. In addition, they tend to structure their programs around storytelling.
Saturday, January 18, noon: G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S is going into its 25th year. It will continue to offer the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. As usual, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. Music programming is scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m. Gourmet vegan pancakes will be served without any charge other than admission. Music will be provided by Ma++ Ingalls, Lx Rudis, Daniel Blomquist, Cruel Work, and The American Flag.
Sunday, January 19, 7 p.m.: The Ruehlen/Trejo Duo will visit as part of a West Coast tour. The performers are Cecyl Ruehlen and Chelsey Lee Trejo, who perform long form compositions with expanded instruments focused around slowly unfolding harmonic variations, alternative tunings, and textural devotion that veers towards topos (landscape), rather than song. Trejo provides vocals, along with performing on synthesizers and custom-crafted bowed metal objects. Ruehlen will perform on his latest sound object, a “hexachimeric drone” of resonating, multimodal strings and voicings. The opening set will be taken by the Agnes Martian duo of Oakland musicians Benjamin Rodgers and Zekarias Thompson. They describe their performances as rituals of “free form sonic exploration.”
Poster design for the E4TT program (from its Web page)
Saturday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.: E4TT will visit with a program entitled Midnight Serenades. This will be the sixth edition in a series of programs of music by women and nonbinary composers. The program will include two world premiere performances of commissioned works by Lucy Chen and Madeline Clara Cheng and three submitted scores by Olivia Bennett, Gabriella Carrido, and Devon Lee.
No comments:
Post a Comment