Sam Reider to Return to Noe Music with Friends

According to my records, accordionist Sam Reider last visited the Noe Valley Ministry for a Noe Music recital about two years ago. Leading a group called The Human Hands, he presented a program of “modern folk music.” I encountered him again last year at the American Spring concert presented by the musicians of the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival, led by Founder and Director Ian Scarfe, who performed his six-movement suite Hyampom, named after the town in the Trinity Alps where Reider had spent his childhood.
Sam Reider (left) performing with Jorge Glem (from the Web page for purchasing tickets for his next Noe Music performance)
In a little over a week’s time, Reider will return to Noe Valley. This time he will be joined by Jorge Glem, a master of the Venezuelan cuatro, a plucked instrument with four nylon strings. Program details have not yet been provided and will probably be announced from the stage. There will also be a “guest appearance” by Brazilian bassist Munir Hossn (which may involve performances of his own compositions).
This event will take place on Sunday, February 9, beginning at 4 p.m. The Noe Valley Ministry is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. General admission will be $45 with $60 for seats in the first few rows. Student tickets are available for $15. Noe Music has prepared a Web page for purchasing all three levels of tickets.
No comments:
Post a Comment