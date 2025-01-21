A New Year with SFRT at the Cadillac

Poster design for the performance being discussed (courtesy of the Cadillac Hotel)
Once again, January will see the return of the San Francisco Recovery Theatre to Concerts at the Cadillac. The title of the program will be the “logical follow-up” to last year’s performance: A Night at the Black Hawk 2025. The program will again be led by Artistic Director Geoffrey Grier featuring Eric Ward, Vernon Medearis, Gayle Rosemond, and Sherrie Taylor. As was the case last year, music will be provided by pianist Dave Austin and the Trio de Swing.
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 24. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The lobby features the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, which will be Austin’s instrument. It is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
No comments:
Post a Comment