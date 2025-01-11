SFS Announces 2025 Shenson Spotlight Series

I see from my archives that I announced the third season of the Shenson Spotlight Series presented by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) at the end of December. However, this year’s season (the fourth) will not begin until next month, which is why the current preview was delayed! As this season’s SFS brochure put it, these are programs of four “Ascendant artists in recital.” The performances will take place between mid-February and the beginning of June. All of the programs will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, and this year it is my intention to report on all of them! Specifics are as follows:
Violinist Tessa Lark (photograph by Benjamin Allen, courtesy of SFS)
February 19: As was announced on this site a little over a week ago, the series will begin with a recital by violinist Tessa Lark. While that announcement provided a full account of the program she has prepared, it did not observe that she is no stranger to San Francisco. According to my archives, she made her debut almost exactly twelve years ago, when, as the winner of the 2012 Walter M Naumburg Award, she gave a San Francisco Performances recital on January 12, 2013 with Renana Gutman as her accompanist. That program included Eugéne Ysaÿe’s Opus 27, Number 4, the fourth (composed in the key of E minor), which she will revisit when she returns next month. This time she will be joined by pianist Amy Yang.
April 9: Pianist Martin James Bartlett will perform a solo recital. His program will cover a wide span on music history, beginning with works by François Couperin and Jean-Philippe Rameau that pre-date the contemporary piano and concluding with Maurice Ravel’s own solo-piano transcription of his “choreographic poem for orchestra,” “La valse.” In addition to two works composed explicitly for solo piano, Robert Schumann’s Kinderszenen suite and Ravel’s “Pavane pour une infante défunte” (pavane for a dead princess), the program will include two arrangements by Franz Liszt. The first of these will be another Schumann selection “Widmung” (dedication), which begins the Opus 25 Myrthen (myrtles) song cycle. The other will be the “Liebestod” from the final act of Richard Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde opera.
May 21: The program to be performed by pianist Tony Siqi Yun has not yet been announced.
June 4: Bassist Xavier Foley will be joined by Kelly Lin at the piano. However, it is likely that several (if not many) of the selections will be solos. Those will include Johann Sebastian Bach’s fifth solo cello suite (BWV 1011), Foley’s “Irish Fantasy,” and probably three of his études, the third (“Lament”), tenth (“The Dance”), and eleventh (“The Singer”). All other works on the program will also be composed by Foley.
There is a single price of $55 for each of the recitals. Single tickets may be purchased through the hyperlinks attached to the above dates. As of this writing, there is not a separate Web page for subscribing to all four concerts. Both single tickets and subscriptions may be purchased by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000.
