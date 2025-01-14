Dynamite Guitars to Continue with Marko Topchii

Guitarist Marko Topchii (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
The Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will present its next recital in the Dynamite Guitars season at the beginning of next month. This will be a solo performance by Ukrainian virtuoso Marko Topchii. According to my archives, those interested in Topchii’s work have had several opportunities to experience it through video. This site accounted for two of those videos when “live” performances were being curtailed during the COVID pandemic. The first video was recorded in St. Andrew’s Church in Kiev with a choral prelude by Johann Sebastian Bach at one end of the “time line” and a suite by Agustín Barrios at the other. The second was presented in the Live from St. Mark’s series of concerts filmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Last month Topchii appeared on the latest OMNI on-Location video as one of the five prize winners of this year’s Tino Andersen International Guitar Festival.
Topchii’s repertoire is an expansive one. Eleven composers will contribute to next month’s recital. Details have not yet been finalized; but the contributing composers will be (in alphabetical order) as follows, beginning with more from Bach and Barrios and also including Leo Brouwer, John Dowland, Arnaud Dumond, Mauro Giuliani, Frederic Hand, Graham Koehne, Francis Poulenc, Maurice Ravel, and Joaquín Rodrigo.
This will be one of the three recitals of the season hosted by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. It will take place in the Barbro Osher Recital Hall, which is on the top floor of the new Bowes Center at 200 Van Ness Avenue. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1. Admission will be $60 for all tickets, and they may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page.
