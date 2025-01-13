The Bleeding Edge: 1/13/2025

This week there will be only one new event. The previously reported events are Samantha Cho’s piano recital for Old First Concerts and three of the four performances already scheduled at the Center for New Music. These are all “usual suspects” events, which will also be the case for the one new offering for this week.
David Boyce playing his soprano saxophone (from the weekly BayImproviser Web page for Medicine for Nightmares)
That will be another weekly event, the Other Dimensions in Sound program of “sonic sustenance and musical medicina” hosted by reed player David Boyce. This week’s offering will be a performance by Thee Snake Charmers. As usual, this will take place at Medicine for Nightmares, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17. For those that do not already know, this venue is a bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
