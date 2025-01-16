Babatunji to Partner with TLES at The Roar Shack

Babatunji in performance (from the Eventbrite Web page for this program)
The Living Earth Show (TLES), the duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andy Meyerson, will begin the new year towards the end of this month. They will present “Koollooꓘ,” a one-act performance project, for which they will be joined by movement artist Babatunji. Some readers may know him for his previous work with Alonzo King; but, over the past eight years, he has developed his own unique movement language, which blends his past experiences with ballet, modern dance, break dancing, and hip hop. That capacity for uniqueness should blend well with the breadth of TLES’ approaches to instrumental performance. However, readers should be informed that seating will be limited to make room for the set for Babatunji’s moves, which will include objects such as a crash pad and jungle gym cages.
This show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, beginning at 6:45 p.m. Admission will be on a “Pay What You Can” basis within the “window” between $1 and $100. Eventbrite has created a Web page through which these payments can take place. For those that do not recall, the venue is located in the heart of the Mid-Market district at 34 Seventh Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment