Pop Singer Goes After President

Apparently, the President has to worry about more than discontent on the Legislative side. Now he has to worry about pop singer Sabrina Carpenter as well. This morning Al Jazeera reported on the bone she has to pick with Donald Trump:
Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter and the publisher of the beloved children’s character Franklin the Turtle have disavowed US President Donald Trump’s administration’s use of their music and imagery to support its agenda.
I would hazard the guess that the concept of “copyright” is not in the President's working vocabulary. Perhaps it is time for the Oath of Office to be updated to include a more specific “RTFI” clause pertaining to the “instructions” specified in the Constitution!
