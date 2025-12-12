Last-Minute Announcement: C4NM on Sunday

C4NM poster for Handmade Futures (from the Web page for the performance)
By all rights this content should have been included in this week’s Bleeding Edge article, but I only encountered it this past Wednesday! There will be a second performance at the Center for New Music (C4NM) following the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S, which was included in that article and will take place tomorrow at noon. The title of that performance will be Handmade Futures; and, as its Web page proclaims, it will involve “Custom instruments, modular architectures, audio transformations, tactile interfacing from artists building their own sonic worlds.”
The program will consist of four solo sets, ordered on that Web page as follows:
- Sharkiface is the performance name for Angela Edwards, who is based in Oakland. She works with synthesizers and custom instruments, accompanying her own vocal work. She describes the results as “visceral, noise-influenced, electronic works.”
- Following his G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S performance last month, sound designer Thomas Dimuzio will give a solo performance on a Buchla modular synthesizer.
- I have not previously encountered the work of Ava Koohbor; but she describes her performances as “sensory fields where vibration becomes texture, risk, breath, and presence in space.”
- Jon Leidecker (Wobbly) will perform a set of live sample-based collages using touch-sensitive interfaces for spontaneous digital manipulation.
As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street; and general admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
