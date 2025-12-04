“Holly, Jolly Christmas” Coming to the Cadillac

Vocalist Kathy Holly (from her Musicians Union Web page)
Last year the Holiday Spirit at the Cadillac Hotel got under way at the end of November. This year’s program, Holly, Jolly Christmas Show will take place a little less than a week before Christmas Eve. Kathy Holly will share vocals with songwriter Tom Stafford, performing with an instrumental combo whose members will be Kevin Fagan (guitar), Sandy Bailey (bass and ukulele), John Steiner (piano), and Bob Blankenship (drums).
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 19. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The lobby features the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, which will be Steiner’s instrument. It is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
