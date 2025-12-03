J’Nai Bridges Cancels SFP Recital

Yesterday San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced that mezzo J’Nai Bridges had cancelled her performance with both pianist Terrence Wilson and the members of the Catalyst Quartet. Some readers may recall that they were scheduled to visit Herbst Theatre on March 19 as part of this season’s SFP Art of Song Series. The reason given for the cancellation was a scheduling conflict.
The options for those holding tickets for this event are the same as those for previous cancellations:
- Apply the value of the tickets towards another single performance in the current season.
- Convert the value of the ticket purchase into a tax-deductible donation to SFP.
- Request a full refund.
Patrons may contact SFP regarding their chosen option either through electronic mail to tickets@sfperformances.org or by telephoning 415-677-0325. For those wishing to phone, SFP business hours are between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment