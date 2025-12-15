New Year to Begin with New ARTZenter Works

An example of a three-dimensional Lichtenberg Figure (from its Wikimedia Commons Web page)
The first full week of next month will see the next performance by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP), led by Artistic Director & Conductor Eric Dudley, presenting the next round of world premiere performances made possible by the Emerging Composer Grant Program enabled by the ARTZenter Institute. The program will present works by four beneficiaries of that program, chosen from a group of six finalists from the June 2025 submission deadline. Those composers and their respective works will be as follows:
- Anak Baiharn (Eastman School of Music): Forever, Until/Until, Forever
- SiHyun Uhm (University of California, Los Angeles): Pulse
- Brady Wolff (Indiana University): Lichtenberg Figures
- Trevor Zavac (University of Southern California): Composition No. 0136
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, January 6. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building. located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. Each of the composers has received a $3000 grant to cover travel to San Francisco and accommodations. The performance will be presented free of admission, and no reservations will be required.
No comments:
Post a Comment