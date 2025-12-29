The Bleeding Edge: 12/29/2025

The New Year will get off to a relatively quiet start, literally as well as figuratively. The first three days of January will see the next round of performances of 1000 Whispers From Our Future at Audium, which was first announced on this site at the beginning of this month. On the fourth day of the month, the Thingamajigs Performance Group will welcome the new year in its own way at Artists’ Television Access (ATA).
This is a diverse ensemble, which brings together the expanded cinema apparatus of Keith Evans, percussion, Jurassic electronics, and projection by Suki O'Kane, glass, shō, hijiriki, and electric guitar by Edward Schocker, and voice and objects from Rae Diamond. Admission will be by donations, which may be paid in advance through an every.org Web page. The goal is to achieve $15,000; and, as of this writing, over $11,000 has been raised. Donors will be able to use their receipts to gain entry. However, payments at the door will also be accepted; and no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
The Artists’ Television Access venue in the Mission (from its every.org Web page)
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 4; and the venue is in the Mission at 992 Valencia Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment