The Bleeding Edge: 12/16/2025

Once again, the week can be described as “relatively busy.” This week there will be two events that have already been reported. As at least some readers will expect, one of them is the ongoing event reported at the beginning of this month: 1000 Whispers From Our Future, which will be taking place at Audium this week on Thursday, December 18, Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20, beginning at 8 p.m. The other will be pianist Sarah Cahill’s visit to the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library on Sunday, 2 p.m. to celebrate composer Terry Riley’s 90th birthday. The venues for the remaining events will probably be familiar to regular readers; and, as usual, the options are impressively diverse. Details are as follows:
Tuesday, December 16, 6 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The title of the program will be Bridging Musical Traditions. Saxophonist Francis Wong will be on one side of the bridge, so to speak. The other will be shared by Jinji Sayson and Conrad Benedicto, both of whom specialize in Asian percussion instruments: the kulintang, an idiophone of metal gong kettles, and the dabakan Philippine drum. As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
The Gibson Les Paul Custom guitar that Sonny Sharrock played on his Guitar album
Tuesday, December 16, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room will consist of only two sets, each a little short of an hour in duration. The opening set will be a non-standard trio, the Myles Boisen String Trio. Guitarist Boisen will be joined by Fred Longberg-Holm on cello. Rhythms will be provided by a bassist not yet announced. Guitarist Karl Evangelista will take the second set at 8 p.m. He will perform Guitar, which will be a tribute to the six tracks on Sonny Sharrock’s album of the same title (the last of which is the four-movement “Princess Sonata”). For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street.
Wednesday, December 17, 6 p.m., San Francisco Public Library (SFPL), Golden Gate Valley Branch: This will be an outdoor event described as a “participatory neighborhood promenade with shimmering ambient music.” All attendees will be required only to share the same instructions: “Each participant simultaneously plays one of four pre-recorded tracks from a mobile device that amplifies music as we walk together on a pre-determined 45 minute route that will take us to the nearby Marina branch library and back to the Golden Gate Valley branch.” Those familiar with the area should be reassured that no steep hills will be involved, but the performance will not be “canceled on account of rain!” For those that do not already know, the “library of origin” is located at 1801 Green Street, between Laguna Street and Octavia Street.
Friday, December 19, 6 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The only available information is that this will be a duo performance by saxophonist David Boyce accompanied by Scott Foster on guitar. Admission will be $20. Those wishing to make reservations can call 415-586-3733.
Friday, December 19, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This time the venue will host the next Other Dimensions in Sound performance curated by reed player David Boyce. This week Boyce will host Subterranean Fire. Again, there will be no charge for admission.
