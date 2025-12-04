AI Overwhelmed by the “Artificial”

Having previously established that the better part of my career involved artificial intelligence (AI) research, I have to say that I was delighted with today’s appearance on the SFGATE Web site of an article by columnist Drew Magary entitled “The time has come to declare war on AI.” Many of my generation first learned about AI through the book Computers and Thought, edited by Edward A. Feigenbaum and Julian Feldman. It would be fair to say that the “birth” of AI can be attributed to Alan Turing; and the play about him, Breaking the Code (adapted into a film for television), included a scene in which Turing takes his first stab at what it would take to build a “thinking machine.”
Over the last decade, I have encountered “name-dropping” of AI in many more settings than I had encountered during my professional years. At the risk of sounding too brutal, I would guess that none of those name-droppers would be able to grasp any single paragraph that Turing ever wrote (or, for that matter, any single sentence)! Instead, the term itself has devolved into accounting for an abundance of software that may or may not work (assuming that it had a specific objective in the first place).
To put the situation in a somewhat more vivid light, I would draw upon William Shakespeare. Over the last decade, artificial intelligence has been “untimely ripped” from the domain of serious (and sometimes tedious) practices of research and thrust into the mercenary side of development and marketing. Indeed, the questions of whether or not there is any utility value is dwarfed by the number of people that can be convinced to buy.
Personally, I like to remind readers of words by Smedley Butler written in a different context:
WAR is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives.
When commercial interests promote artificial intelligence with more attention to profits than to achievements, it would be fair to say that their enterprise is just as much of a racket. The thing about rackets, though, is that they create so much noise that signals can no longer be perceived, let alone understood. Perhaps those of my generation are now experiencing the death of artificial intelligence (at least as it was first conceived); and we even know what to put on the tombstone: “Signal Overcome by Noise!”
