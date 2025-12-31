SFCMP: More “American Reflections” Next Month

The San Francisco Contemporary Music Players in performance (from the City Box Office Web page)
The first month of the New Year will conclude with the second program planned for the 2025–2026 Concert Season of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players. The title of the season is American Reflections, and the title of this program will be Fire & Lightning. The featured offering on the program will be the West Coast premiere of Elliott Carter’s “Mosaic,” composed in 2004 for harp and ensemble. Harpist Amy Ahn will be the guest artist. There will also be West Coast premiere performances of “through depths and shadows,” composed by Justin Weiss in 2023 and Chen Yi’s “Fire,” completed in 2019. The opening selections on the program will be Elizabeth Ogonek’s “Lightenings” (2016) and “Electric Aroma” (2018) by Viet Cuong.
This performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 31. The performance will take place in the Taube Atrium Theater, located on the top (fourth) floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page, which will also include tickets for the Sound & Wine fundraising event. This will precede the performance, beginning of 5 p.m. in the Education Studio of the Wilsey Center, which is also in the Veterans Building.
