Joachim to Bring her Haiti Project to Noe Music

Nathalie Joachim, creator of the Fanm d’Ayiti event (from the Noe Music Web page for purchasing tickets)
Next month Noe Music will host Fanm d’Ayiti (women of Haiti), created by Nathalie Joachim. Her objective in creating this program was to honor stories about Haitian women from both the past and the present. She has prepared a program of vocal compositions, traditional songs, and chamber music. In the latter category, she will be joined by a string quartet from Decoda, based in Carnegie Hall but co-founded by Owen Dalby and Meena Bhasin, who currently run Noe Music. Program specifics have not yet been provided, but the entire performance will last one hour.
Most readers probably know by now that the venue is located in Noe Valley at 1021 Sanchez Street. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 10. As usual, tickets will be available online through the Web page for the event. Reserved seating will be $60, and general admission tickets are available from $15 to $45 on a first-come first-served basis.
No comments:
Post a Comment