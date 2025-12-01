Keeping up with the “Bleeding Edge”

Some readers may have noticed that no articles were added to this site yesterday. Mind you, my Saturday article accounted for two new albums of performances by Roland Kirk, which provided me with more than enough to keep me occupied; but, since they were to be released on the same day (this coming Friday), I saw no reason to deal with them separately. So, if I took a break on the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend, I could feel that it was a “day of rest” well earned!
This morning’s source of inspiration, Samuel Beckett (photograph by Roger Pic, from the Bibliothèque nationale de France, on a Wikimedia Commons Web page, released into the public domain by the photographer)
That rest actually helped “charge” me for this morning. This week’s Bleeding Edge accounted for eleven events distributed over five different venues. Mind you, when I have to account for so much information, I am always glad to have an imaginary Zen monk sitting on my shoulder to remind me of the meaning of “patience!” A more concrete reminder comes from a passage in Samuel Beckett’s Endgame:
Finished, it's finished, nearly finished, it must be nearly finished. Grain upon grain, one by one, and one day, suddenly, there's a heap, a little heap, the impossible heap.
Fortunately, I can enjoy the fact that my account of the week’s activities did not emerge as an “impossible heap!”
On the other hand, I am struck by the fact that the first half of this month is often the busiest time of the year. Everyone seems to be preparing for a celebration involving a generous amount of preparation. Most of those celebrations involve sacred events, but I suspect that the secular side has at least a few priorities of its own! So the fact that it took me longer than usual to write this morning’s article may just be another instance of why this time of year is so busy. All that really matters to me is that all of this morning’s efforts have led to the desire to take a break for a mid-morning snack!
