Terry Riley: Another Ten Trips Around the Sun

Photographs of Sarah Cahill and Terry Riley (courtesy of Jensen Artists)
American composer Terry Riley was born on June 24, 1935. Some readers may recall that pianist Sarah Cahill celebrated his 80th birthday by producing a four-CD album entitled Eighty Trips Around the Sun: Music by and for Terry Riley. The first two discs were devoted entirely to Riley compositions, while the other two documented reflections of composers influenced by him. In “order of appearance,” those composers were: Danny Clay, Gyan Riley (Riley’s son), Samuel Carl Adams, Christine Southworth, Keeril Makan, Elena Ruehr, Dylan Mattingly, and Pauline Oliveros (who was about three years older than Riley).
In a little over two weeks, Cahill will celebrate Riley’s 90th birthday. Riley is still alive, but the advance material I received said nothing about whether he will be present for the occasion. To the best of my knowledge, Cahill will give a solo performance which will probably incorporate Riley selections from Eighty Trips Around the Sun with the works that Adams and Clay composed for that album. The former will be represented by “Shade Studies” and the latter by the three-movement “Circle Songs.”
The performance will take place at the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library. It will be held in the Latino Room, which is on the lower level of the building. It will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 21, and it will be free and open to the public. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in the Civic Center at 100 Larkin Street; and, because this is a “public” library, there will be no charge for admission!
No comments:
Post a Comment